Enjoy extraordinary experiences in the Toyota Avalon

MUSCAT: The Toyota Avalon with its design, comfort and luxury is a popular choice for customers. Complementing the Avalon’s stunning looks is a thrilling drive personality imbued by a 3.5-litre V6 engine, which produces a maximum output of 298 HP and 36.3 Kg-m of torque and is equipped with a Direct Injection 4-Stroke Gasoline Engine Superior Version (D-4S) and Variable Valve Timing-intelligent Wide (VVT-iW) systems to achieve top-notch power performance, environmental performance, and fuel efficiency.

The engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that merges smooth, precise gear selection throughout the RPM range with alacrity for fuel efficiency and on-demand power.

Striking a smooth connection between a stylish design, exquisite luxury, and greater convenience and comfort, the Avalon’s cabin is accentuated with a range of advanced features, including an enhanced In-vehicle 9-inch Navigation System, a Head-Up Display (HUD), Wireless Charging System For Smartphones, Ambient Illumination, Automatic Air Conditioning System, 14-speaker JBL Sound System, Multi-Adjustable Power And Ventilated Front Seats, As well as 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seats.

As with any other Toyota model, safety remains a top priority for the Avalon.

The vehicle’s safety system is complemented with Toyota Safety Sense, an advanced safety technology package that includes Pre-Collision System (PCS), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) and Automatic High Beam (AHB).

