Enjoy Eid al Adha with loved ones!

The Eid festivities mark another way of enjoying moments of happiness and blessings with loved ones. On such joyful occasions, people usually get-together sharing great moments with their family, relatives, friends, colleagues and neighbours alike.

Being in this kind of celebration mood is very inspiring indeed. In fact, it’s undoubtedly refreshing. Besides, it helps cementing relations between people.

For that reason, everyone of us needs to get into such mood every now and then even if there is no occasion to observe or commemorate. Definitely, getting together with your loved ones during Eid gatherings will help people be more relaxed, satisfied and encourage to be more focused.

A similar experience was Eid al fitr celebration. And today joy is coming back to celebrate Eid al Adha or the so called “The Big Eid”. In particular, this Eid is one of the much awaited festival in our calendar. In such occasions, the great moments of delight are always well-received by people of all ages. Despite the reason behind the festivity, people will strive not to miss it in order to share the good times of fun and entertainment.

Eid al Adha falls on the twelfth month in the Islamic calendar, Dhul Hijjah. It is the second of two Islamic religious celebrations is considered holier of the two.

This particular Eid is being celebrated on the 10th day of this month every. It’s linked with performing Haj, the fifth pillar of Islam.

Eid is know as the festival of sacrifice because it honours the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, Peace Be Upon Him, to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to the command of the Almighty Allah. As the prophet gets ready to offer his son, Allah provides him a male goat for the sacrifice. In commemoration of this incident, an animal should be sacrificed and divided into three parts: one third is given to the poor and needy people; another third is given to relatives, friends and neighbours and the remaining third is retained by the family. This represents the animal that the Prophet Ibrahim had sacrificed in the place of his son.

While celebrating Eid, everyone gets dressed in the finest clothes and the people perform Eid prayer in an open area or Masjid. Those who can afford sacrifice their best animals; could be a cow, but can also be a camel, a goat or a sheep as a symbol of the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his only son. The sacrificed animals, called Adhiya, have to meet certain age and quality standards. Otherwise the animal is considered an unacceptable sacrifice.

This annual religious ritual is becoming a cheerful festival for children and adults. Celebrating Eid al Adha marks a day of integrity and getting closer regardless of all the social and personal differences among people. They all come together to welcome a new Hijri year. This day is regarded a sacred gift from Allah to reunite people and allow them recall the historical story behind their celebration.

Wish you all a happy and prosperous Eid al Adha!

