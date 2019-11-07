Enjaz Al Arab youth competition winners honoured

MUSCAT: A ceremony was held on Wednesday evening to honour the winners of Enjaz Al Arab Youth Entrepreneurs Competition in its 13th edition at the Kempinski Hotel Muscat, Al Seeb under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, in the presence of a number of ministers and under-secretaries, with the participation of more than 80 students from universities, colleges, schools from the Sultanate and various countries of the Middle East and North Africa.

“I was very pleased to sponsor this ceremony for Enjaz Al Arab Youth Entrepreneurs Competition, in which a group of creative and talented Arab youth participated, and we wish them success in this field,” HH Sayyid Asaad said in a statement.

Khalid bin Mohammed al Zubair, Chairman of Enjaz Oman Board of Directors, delivered a speech in which he said: “Enjaz Al Arab is the largest Arab non-profit organisation in the Arab world and has 75,000 volunteers representing 300 Arab companies. There are 13,000 schools and 400 Arab universities whose students have benefited in the entrepreneurship field.”

Atef al Aqrabawi, CEO of Enjaz Al Arab, said that the Enjaz Al Arab Youth Entrepreneurs Competition has been conducted since its launch in 2007 and so far 100,000 students from 13 Arab countries and the number is increasing every year, which indicates the success of the competition. This year was the culmination of the efforts of 19 teams from Oman, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Algeria, Lebanon, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Palestine and Yemen.”

The following companies won the competition: Sea Use from Kuwait won the best student company with social outreach in the school category. Haif company from Lebanon won the best student company with social outreach in the universities category. Small Brains Company from Morocco won best product 2019 in the school category and Al Fazaa company from Bahrain won best product 2019 in the universities category. The best Arab student company award was won by Opportunity Company from Palestine and Muhaya Company from the Sultanate in the universities category. Morocco was chosen to host the competition next year.

At the end of the ceremony, HH Sayyid Asaad honoured the winning companies. — ONA