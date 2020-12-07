Eni to speed up renewables drive in Europe, US

Italy’s Eni will expand its renewable energy in Europe, the US and the Pacific by developing its own projects and making small acquisitions, the group’s clean energy head said.

Eni, which currently has a renewable energy capacity of only 350 megawatts, has pledged to reach 15 gigawatts by 2030 and 55 GW by 2050 – mainly by building its own capacity.

“We’re virtually starting from scratch so we’ll need a lot of greenfield development along with some small M&A to get to our 2030 target,” Massimo Mondazzi told Reuters.

“You’ll see new projects coming through in the months to come.”

