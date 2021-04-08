Enhancing ties with CTF 151 discussed

MUSCAT: Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser al Rahbi, Commander of Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), received in his office on Thursday Commodore Abdul Munib, Commander of the Combined Task Force (CTF 151), and his accompanying delegation currently visiting the Sultanate.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed matters of common concern related to naval fields. They also reviewed means of enhancing the joint cooperation.

The guest also toured the Maritime Security Centre (MSC). He was briefed on the tasks and roles of the centre in managing and leading operations of the maritime security in terms of maritime hazards, mainly search and rescue operations and protecting the marine environment from various risks.

The guest expressed his delight to view the advanced development reached by the Sultanate in all fields related to marine security. — ONA