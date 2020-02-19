Enhancing the beauty of wood

RUQAYA AL KINDI –

Oman has always been fascinated with woodwork. Many of the old Omani homes had been ornately decorated with some of the best artisanal work of every generation. From the designs on doors to the cutouts made on the pillars of each home, wood has been a friend to many households.

For Mahmoud al Hinai, however, there is a lesson to learned from history. When he launched his project slash small business Art Zone, his goal has been to showcase the beauty of wood and its flexibility to shape to anything an artist wants.

“I’ve always been interested in wooden handicrafts. I started out designing chairs, tables and chairs in my early days of designing and most of those I created out of my personal need. I like making them because they served a purpose,” he said.

He started out using simple cutting tools, hand saws and welding machines. When he didn’t have the right tools. He would run over to machine or carpentry shops to ask for help.

From his humble beginnings, Mahmoud’s business has taken off, and his social media accounts dedicated to his craft started to gain admirers.

“I stopped doing woodwork when I was in university. But it has always been in my head that after I got a regular job and managed my time properly, I decided to take some courses and lessons for designs. I did some carpentry work and social media DIYs had become my good friend and teacher,” he shared.

Wooden handicraft is a popular trade in many parts of the world, including India. Every country has its specialisation, and even Oman has been a master in dhow making, an industry that also utilises wood crafting.

But unlike other artisans who had focused on creating the same wooden items, Mahmoud has taken his idea even further learning that there is a market for wooden decorative items like wooden boxes, frames, clocks, hangers and flower pots. He also noticed that some people also have a passion for collecting and buying wooden kitchen items like spatulas, spoons, and many others.

“I have visited many exhibitions and events held both within Oman and abroad related to the art of carpentry and design. I realised that this is something I wanted to do so I started investing by acquiring tools and machines that will aid me with my creative process,” he shared.

“Everything for me begins with cutouts or models. When I have locked down the design I want, that’s when I move to three-dimensional printing and producing the pieces,” he explained.

“I’ve always been eyeing pieces that are saleable and marketable in Oman. I have to study what items connect with people and mass produce them for my buyers,” he said.

“On my various trips, wood has always attracted me. I was fascinated by their uniqueness and the flexibility of the material. I was amazed by their colour, and it is from this fascination that I learned that you could bring out the beauty of the wood if you know how to pay attention to its details,” he said.

Mahmoud explained that for the items he produces, pre-planning is always necessary. He has to study how many pieces are needed and what kind of materials would work well with the design he has in his mind. He also studies the flexibility of the wood and has to get accurate measurements.

“Woodworking may just be a hobby for many artists who have engaged in this profession. But my goal has not changed much from the beginning. While it is a hobby, my end goal is to always make my customers happy. I find satisfaction in knowing that it’s money well spent for my customers when they buy what I created,” he said.

Mahmoud has started to take the next step in elevating his business by joining different exhibits. Last year, his participation at the International Maker Fair allowed him to be in direct communication not only with other makers but also customers.

He said that given a chance to do the exhibit, he was able to learn from other experts, get direct feedback as well as widen his network. From a guy sitting in front of a computer learning on his own, he has been exposed to other works including with experts who use acrylic and resin, something he is interested in doing.

While Mahmoud currently focuses on smaller items which are fast to produce, he said he is looking towards the future where he can create bigger home decorations, windows, doors and even garden decors.

“This is a business and an endeavour that requires a lot of patience. Perfecting a wooden handicraft, that takes a lot of patience and practice, but with a positive can-do attitude, it is doable,” he said.

“All artists face different challenges. I learned mine early on. Today, I avoid many of the design problems by consulting with the customer at every stage. Their feedback is a big part of the creation process. Both you and the customer want a product that you are proud of. My goal is to become even better in doing this,” he said.