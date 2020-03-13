English Premier League suspended due to coronavirus

London: All elite soccer matches in England, including the Premier League, Football League (EFL) and Women’s Super League (WSL), were suspended until April 4 on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic, English soccer’s governing bodies said.

“Following a meeting of shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on April 4,” the Premier League, Football Association (FA), EFL and WSL said in a joint statement.

The decision was taken after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus, while Everton announced on Friday that their entire team had gone into self-isolation after a player reported symptoms of COVID-19.

“Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19,” Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said.

“In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.”

The Premier League said it aims to reschedule the affected fixtures but is unsure when action will be able to resume.

The Football Association said England’s friendly internationals against Italy and Denmark at Wembley on March 27 and 31 respectively will not take place.

The men’s and women’s FA Cup competitions have also been suspended.

The EFL, which administers the three professional divisions below the Premier League, with 72 clubs, said in a statement that the situation will be kept under “constant review”.

“This action… has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the COVID-19 virus,” the EFL said.

The British Government has not banned large public gatherings at this stage in its response to the crisis, but the EFL said it was the right moment to activate its own plans.

“Whilst the EFL Board has continued to take the advice and guidance offered by the government and its health advisers, emerging developments mean now is the time to implement football’s contingency plans in response to the crisis,” it said.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, but the EFL must prioritise the health and well-being of players, staff and supporters while also acknowledging the government’s national efforts in tackling this outbreak.”

— Reuters

Related