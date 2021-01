England’s Moeen tests positive for Covid-19 in Sri Lanka

England all-rounder Moeen Ali tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka after the team’s arrival on the island, the country’s cricket board said on Monday.

The tourists, led by Joe Root, arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday as airport officials in hazmat suits sprayed the team with disinfectant before being tested.

“Ali will now observe a period of 10 days self-isolation, in accordance with the Sri Lanka Government’s protocol on quarantine,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement. “Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact, and he will observe a period of self-isolation and further testing.”

