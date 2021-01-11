England opens mass vaccination sites

Seven mass coronavirus vaccination sites opened across England on Monday as the government raced to dose millions of people while a new strain of the disease runs rampant across the country. The sites include football stadiums and a horse racing course, and are located in cities including Bristol, London, Newcastle and Manchester. They are to vaccinate thousands per week and several more sites are expected to follow, according to the National Health Service (NHS) in England. Hospitals and pharmacies are set to begin offering the vaccine later this week, with the government hoping to have doses available for 12 million of England’s 56 million population by mid-February. A further three million are being targeted by the same date in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Some 2.4 million people have already been vaccinated across the UK since the roll-out began of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab on December 8, according to vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi. — AFP

Related