Energy Oman celebrates formal launch

MUSCAT, JAN 19 –

Energy Oman – the newest print and digital magazine of Oman’s expanding and diversifying energy sector – was formally launched at a ceremony held at the W Hotel last week, attended by leading personalities representing key stakeholder institutions in the industry.

Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, was joined by Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information, in the unveiling of the inaugural edition.

The bimonthly publication, which was ‘soft’ launched last November on the occasion of Oman’s 50th National Day, is the product of a collaborative endeavour involving leading Omani energy professionals and Oman Daily Observer.

Speaking at the launch, Al Aufi congratulated the magazine’s Omani promoters on their success in bringing out a “quality” magazine focused primarily on the Sultanate’s vital energy sector, encompassing not only Oil & Gas, but also electricity, renewables and minerals as well.

“When I saw the first edition and went through it, I said to myself: This is a very courageous move. For someone to put all of the effort and resources into producing a magazine like this on a (bimonthly) basis, it takes a lot of courage; It’s not the usual product that we deal with in the Oil and Gas sector – because you have to think about your audience, you have to think about your resources. You are constantly knocking on people’s doors asking for stories and for contributions – it takes a lot of time,” he remarked.

Al Aufi described Energy Oman as a welcome alternative to energy publications produced by international publishers for the Omani market. As a magazine “locally produced, locally designed and suited for the local market”, Energy Oman will go a long way in catering to the country’s energy industry, he noted.

The Under-Secretary also said he felt “proud” to have the magazine displayed in his office and to hand out copies to visitors.

“It provides excellent material to those who want to see what’s happening, what’s new, what is being developed and so on,” he said, adding that the publication would also serve as an informative resource for universities and research institutions.

Earlier, in welcome remarks, Abdullah al Harthy, Chairman – Energy Oman, underlined the magazine’s signature feature as an ‘In-Country Value’ (ICV) initiative. Guiding the magazine’s editorial policy and content, he said, is an all-Omani Advisory Board comprising Eng Saif al Salmani, Technical Director – CCED; Dr Anwar al Kharusi, Vice-President – Upstream Business Development, Upstream Business Unit – OQ; Eng Fahmy al Musharafi, Oil & Gas Investor; and Dr Omar al Jaaidi, General Manager – ARA Petroleum LLC.

Also present at the launch event were Eng Abdulrahman al Yahyaei, CEO – Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL); Dr Abdullah al Abri, Executive Director – EJAAD; Eng Yaqoob al Kiyumi, CEO – Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP); Abdullah al Shueilli, Editor-in-Chief – Oman Daily Observer, and Dr Hussain al Salmi, Acting Rector – Gutech.

