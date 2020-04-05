Main 

Endowment ministry waives rental payment for shops affected by closure

Oman Observer

Muscat: Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmi, Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs has issued a ministerial decision waiving rental payment for commercial stores and shops owned by the ministry’s awqaf (endowments) establishment until the end of the mandatory closure period.

The decision was taken in light of the precautionary measures taken by the Supreme Committee to close down all commercial stores and shops located outside malls with the exception grocery stores, clinics, pharmacies and optical shops in an effort to stem the spread of the Coronavirus.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5727 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman Air brings citizens home from India

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Air brings citizens home from India

Omanis to be trained in soft skills

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Omanis to be trained in soft skills

Oil retreats on Saudi supply reassurance, Fed in limelight

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oil retreats on Saudi supply reassurance, Fed in limelight
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW