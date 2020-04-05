Endowment ministry waives rental payment for shops affected by closure

Muscat: Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmi, Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs has issued a ministerial decision waiving rental payment for commercial stores and shops owned by the ministry’s awqaf (endowments) establishment until the end of the mandatory closure period.

The decision was taken in light of the precautionary measures taken by the Supreme Committee to close down all commercial stores and shops located outside malls with the exception grocery stores, clinics, pharmacies and optical shops in an effort to stem the spread of the Coronavirus.