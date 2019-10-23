Endowment fund to support education

Siraj is to provide support for research and innovation –

A first-of-its-kind fund — Siraj, Endowment Establishment for Supporting Education — has been formed as part of achieving Oman’s sustainable development goals.

The announcement was made by Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmy, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, during a symposium on Endowment for Supporting and Funding Education held here on Wednesday.

It was attended by a number of high-profile representatives and delegates from the Sultanate

and abroad.

To be supported by the Education Council, ‘Siraj’ is expected to provide necessary support for research and innovation centres in the Sultanate, and also support education at all levels using different sustainable sources.

“I wish this organisation and similar ones in the Sultanate the best of luck in their endeavours to serve our society, and hope they would become models for other waqf organisations as they altogether can bring welfare and prosperity to everyone,” the minister said, while announcing the formation of the fund. According to him, the fund will extend its support to students who are physically challenged and economically weak on the basis of recommendations from competent authorities.

Commenting on the symposium, Al Salmy said: “We have sought to revive the concept of waqf and its practices to meet the needs of modern life. The renovation process is not limited to waqf nature and its practices but also included raising public awareness on the importance of charitable work and its benefits to national economy. We are also making endeavours to make waqf sector a key contributor to sustainable development.”

The minister pointed out that the efforts of the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs are not limited to renovating waqf practices, but also aimed at promoting high-quality standards and governance.

“They also include employing artificial intelligence and block chain application to serve waqf interests and ensure the sustainability of its benefits. Our efforts paid well and waqf organisations now have sound legal and legislative frameworks,” he said.

In his opening speech, Dr Said bin Hamed al Rubaie, Secretary-General of the Education Council, said, “Educational endowments have an enduring legacy and are deeply rooted in the history of the Sultanate of Oman. This symposium and the preceding seminars seek to revive the role of educational endowments in the Sultanate and create partnerships for supporting and financing education among government and civil society organisations.”

Sultan bin Said al Hinai, DG Preaching and Guidance, spoke of the importance of endowments as a source of charity, development and civilisation in the country for hundreds of years.

“The legislative system of endowments in the Sultanate has evolved to cope with the modern developments requirements in the society where institutions look to sustain and diversify sources of income, besides support the national economy with specific endowment initiatives, making significant transfers that touch people’s needs and contribute effectively to building their lives,” he said.

From his side, Shaikh Dr Kahlan bin Nabhan al Khrousi, Assistant Grand Mufti of the Sultanate and keynote speaker at the symposium, spoke about educational endowment as a contemporary legitimacy vision.

He said, “Endowment is considered a significant method for community development. It is also important tributary for funding people’s demands, especially in the Islamic countries.”

Endowment, in Islam, attains sustainability, stability, diversity and independency.

“It has, therefore, played a prominent cultural role particularly in the fields of science and education,” he said, confirming that Oman has witnessed endowment projects that have reached a degree of maturity and vitality with a highly rigorous legislative, jurisprudential and practical system to be a worthy model for study and research.