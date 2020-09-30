End sufferings of Palestinians: Oman

GENEVA: The Sultanate affirmed that ending the tragedy of the Palestinian people and the violations they have been subjected to for decades can only be achieved by granting them the right to self-determination, ending the occupation, returning refugees and recognising their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution based on the principle of land for peace, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all occupied Arab lands, including the Syrian Golan and the Lebanese territories, and recognition of their unity and sovereignty. This is the hope for path towards realising the principles of the United Nations to establish a just, secure and lasting peace in the Middle East.

This came in the Sultanate’s speech before the 45th session of the Human Rights Council on “The situation of human rights in Palestine and the other occupied Arab territories’’, delivered by Ambassador Idris bin Abdulrahman al Khanjari, Sultanate’s permanent representative to the United Nations and international organisations in Geneva. The session will continue until October 7.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador said that Israel continues to build settlements on Palestinian lands, forcibly expelling their Palestinian owners, demolishing their homes, and attacking them in clear violation of the relevant UN resolutions and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

“The continuation of detentions without relying on a legal argument is nothing but oppression by Israel on the Palestinian people and is a clear exploitation of the conditions that the world is going through, especially in the Middle East, which are a result of this occupation.”

Al Khanjari said that what Israel is doing in East Jerusalem is an attempt to obliterate the Palestinian Arab identity and the illegal excavation work under the Al Aqsa Mosque. is only a systematic process to change the historical and demographic identity of Jerusalem, and that the unfair siege on the Gaza Strip also gives definitive evidence. The image of this occupation and its inhuman approach to the Palestinian people. — ONA

