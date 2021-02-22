Local Main 

Empty foreign trucks not to be allowed from October 19

Muscat: Based on the Land Transport law promulgated by Royal decree No.10/2016, its executive regulation, and the notice on October 11, 2020, the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) said the last day for empty foreign land transport means to enter Oman’s territories will be October 19, 2021.

It urged the companies to correct their status by contracting local transporters/ carriers or by investing in Oman’s transport sector.

In October 2020, MTCIT announced a decision regulating the permits for foreign land transport vehicles entering Oman.

The government will reduce the number of permits issued to the empty non-Omani-registered vehicles used for land transport gradually from October 20 until the complete ban from October 2021, the statement said.

The ministry said the decision was taken after consulting the local land transport operators, aimed at supporting the Omani companies by boosting the investment in the sector as per the  Vision 2040 programme.

Recently, a foreign truck carries out the process of transporting goods between two points within the Sultanate’s territory, which is in violation of the Land Transport Law. Legal measures were initiated. 

