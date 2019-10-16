Empowering people with special needs…

No one can deny that giving and receiving support is part of human experience; as all communities have ways of providing help or assistance in both formal and informal ways, which are naturally integrated into society. Furthermore, support services are necessary preconditions for the disabled to live and fully participate in the community with choices equal to others.

The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the public and private sectors, has made a great leap forward in supporting the disabled through the main concept of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) which is designed to achieve a number of noble objectives and aims. Perhaps the most noble one of these objectives and aims is giving a hand to the groups and categories which deserve our real support to feel social justice and equity and have adequate access to all services.

The disabled are the neediest and deserve support of all forms and kinds; so that they can have a decent life and feel that they are an integral part of society and can contribute positively in building our nation. This vision is what is materialised by the initiative inaugurated recently by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), in cooperation with Oman Association for Disabled, Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL), and International Gulf Institute for Administration and Technology.

The “Training coupled with employment” programme for the disabled is an ambitious programme dedicated and tailor-made especially for people with special needs to provide them with the opportunity to obtain good training and rehabilitation to have jobs in the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sector and in other private sector companies and establishments.

It can be said that the initiative launched by PDO is a one of its kind and a qualitative step forward that for sure will contribute in alleviating the hardships the disabled go through in their daily lives. Furthermore, this programme will secure ways for the disabled to enjoy decent and accepted standards of living.

Viewing the disabled as a source of pride; and not as a burden, the training coupled with employment programme for the disabled paves way for people with special needs to realise their capacities and abilities to have self-realisation and contribute in building the nation through work and exerting efforts.

It’s the best way through which the disabled realise their dreams and aspirations of happy life that is full of work and production.

There is no doubt that having this promising initiative funded by the donations of the employees of PDO is the most pleasant thing. Contributing in funding this programme, the employees of PDO materialise the developments in CSR where it becomes a must to have wider categories taking part in supporting and enhancing the most vulnerable categories in local communities.

This initiative by PDO employees is a role model to be followed in supporting the disabled by other public and private establishments and companies; as we all have to embrace such good initiatives that contribute to serving the society as a whole and the disabled in particular.

The aim of this notable and great initiative and adopting the idea of the “Training coupled with employment” programme for the disabled highlight that great efforts have been made by all parties to provide the disabled with the required training and rehabilitation to secure jobs in different companies; as creating job opportunities for the people with special needs opens many windows of opportunity for them to turn their dreams and aspirations into reality. It is enough to be proud that this initiative brings happiness to the hearts of dear ones.

We hope that this initiative which is adopted by the International Gulf Institute for Administration and Technology and funded by PDO employees in cooperation with Oman Association for Disabled and Oman Society for Petroleum Services to be a role model to be followed by the other companies operating in the Sultanate to stress on the fact that the social solidarity contributed to the development and prosperity of our nation.

