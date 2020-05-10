Employers to face legal action if Covid-19 not reported

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has called on all private sector companies and establishments to direct their employees to the nearest health institutions or testing centers if they exhibit symptoms of Covid-19. Such cases should be not concealed in the larger public interest, in order to limit the spread

of the virus.

MOM said the competent authorities will take necessary legal measures on everyone who violates the decision.

MOM has taken a number of precautionary steps, including advising workers in private sector companies and institutions and their employers on the need to create an ideal work environment in line with safety measures taken to curb the spread of the Covid 19 virus.

In the case of any detection of a case, the employer should strictly adhere to the domestic quarantine procedures for the worker and the employer may not summon the worker to work during the period of the domestic quarantine.

MOM also directed the private sector employers, companies, and institutions to direct and inform the expatriate workforce of the necessity of staying in their places of residence after working hours and during the weekly holidays and not to go to public places and marketplaces except if there is an urgent need.

MOM said it stopped receiving visitors at its offices in all directorates and departments until the end of the current health crisis.