Employee collapses at workplace: OHRC seeks legal advice

Muscat: The Omani Human Rights Commission (OHRC) said in a statement that it is monitoring the incident in which an employee fell unconscious at her workplace.

OHRC immediately contacted her relatives to check her health record and provide any legal advice as part of the subsequent measures.

OHRC has taken up the issue with the competent authorities for clarifications on the legal procedures to be taken in this matter.

It may be noted that the matter has been followed-up by OHRC specialists, in coordination with the relevant authorities as the trade union had demanded an investigation in the matter.

The employee was taken to the hospital in an ambulance by her colleagues following the incident as she was suffering from high blood pressure.

She was admitted to Khoula Hospital.