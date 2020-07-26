Employee awarded 10 years in jail for embezzling more than RO 1.2M

Muscat: The Criminal Department at the Court of Appeals has sentenced a public employee to 10 years in jail after he was convicted of embezzling RO 1,204,245 and ordered him to pay a fine equivalent to the amount embezzled, the Public Prosecution has said.

The court also sentenced him to five years in prison and a fine of RO 50,000 after he was found guilty of money laundering.

The penalties against the convict will be compiled together. Besides, the judge ordered his dismissal from the job, a permanent deprivation from public job and confiscation of the money seized.