Oman Sport Sports 

Emerson claims top honours in chess tourney

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Ship Mall Al Ghubra hosted an exciting rapid chess tournament on last Friday with very intense competition between all the players in the seniors as well as the juniors. In the junior section, TR Nishant and Krishanu fought tooth and nail before Krishanu triumphed to finish first with 5 points.

In the senior section, Emerson Napone survived some anxious moments before defeating Ronald to finish first. In a very difficult tie-break, Anas al Darwish, rising star of Oman chess, finished second ahead of Ronald and Aubrey Armstrong.
The tournament was organised by the chess trainer Divakar. There was good response from chess enthusiasts for the tournament with 40 players participating in each section.
STANDINGS JUNIORS
1. Krishanu, 2. TR Nishant, 3. Harrd Shah, 4. Nithin Sentilnathan, 5. Esha Rajesh
SENIORS
1. Emerson Napone, 2. Anas al Darwish, 3. Ronald, 4. Aubrey Armstrong

You May Also Like

Ariya to face Wie in LPGA Match Play semi-finals

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ariya to face Wie in LPGA Match Play semi-finals

Clanton seizes lead at LPGA Founders Cup

Oman Observer Comments Off on Clanton seizes lead at LPGA Founders Cup

Dhofar look to strengthen lead at top

Oman Observer Comments Off on Dhofar look to strengthen lead at top