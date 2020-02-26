Emergency management workshop held at Duqm SEZ

The Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD) hosted a Senior Emergency Management and Decision-Making workshop at its headquarters in Duqm. It was organised by the National Committee for Civil Defence in cooperation with SEZAD and the Civil Contingencies Secretariat (CCS) in the United Kingdom.

The two-day workshop sought to provide a modern understanding of the concept of emergency management and to highlight the collective and individual roles of concerned authorities. A number of sessions were held over the two days, highlighting various aspects including reviewing the processes and challenges of obtaining, evaluating and making sense of information amidst uncertainty.

Additionally, the participants reviewed the processes for evaluating the possible courses of action and their consequences as a basis for the decision on the preferred course of action.

During the workshop, different real case studies and potential scenarios were discussed in order to consider the associated media and public information operations.

The participants were also introduced to the Ten Principles used to achieve successful emergency management, in order to be familiarised with best practices in this aspect, as well as to benefit from national and international experiences in dealing with various emergencies and major accidents.

