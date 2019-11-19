Embassy in Palestine marks National Day

Ramallah: Salim bin Habib al Omairi, Charge d’affaires of the Sultanate’s Embassy in the State of Palestine, hosted a reception at the Millennium Hotel, Ramallah, on the occasion of the 49th National Day. Majdi al Khaledi, Adviser to the President of Palestine for Diplomatic Affairs, conveyed greetings of the President of Palestine to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and the brotherly Omani people. He hailed the achievements of the Sultanate, as well as the bilateral relations. He said that opening the Sultanate’s Embassy in Palestine is a culmination of the visit of President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine to the Sultanate. The reception was attended by members of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO-EC) and Fatah Movement, ministers and diplomats.— ONA

