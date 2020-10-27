Elegant and well-crafted giveaways find its niche in Omani society

BY BADRIYA AL BALUSHI

There is nothing like exchanging little beautiful giveaways prepared personally at home and packed with high care to be handed to loved ones on various special occasions.

Giveaways had become the best treats for all occasions and among Omani families, it became a symbolic gesture of hospitality as tiny colourful gifts packed with love by the host family are given to visitors.

These giveaways are also handed to kids ornately wrapped and placed in small boxes with cards or bags along with little sweets. Giveaways could be food, money, perfumes, scents, sweets, pieces of jewellery, chocolates, souvenirs or any other type of beautiful and affordable gifts the host family wants to surprise the guests with.

Nowadays people in most parts of Oman prepare variously decorated giveaways to be given to the family members, relatives and friends in occasions like birthdays, Eid Al Adha and Eid Al Fitr,

Bridal Showers, baby welcoming receptions and in traditional Omani habits like Qaranqasho besides weddings and engagement parties.

The giveaways of today had taken numerous forms. From its simple origin, today, they have become decorative. In many events, they are packed with mouth-watering and the best selection of chocolates and nuts. Little touches like sweet small notes written by the giver are also included.

Other than being cute, elegant and attractive, customary among giveaway givers is the idea that they should be useful and memorable and something that can be the gift as a souvenir.

In many parts of the Sultanate, such giveaways had also become a practice not only during birthday celebrations but also baby welcoming receptions. There are occasions that the givers go all out gifting parents with inspirational even expensive giveaways that will guarantee the receiver’s joy and happiness.

Wedding and engagement commemorations had also been influenced by the practice. People decorate and celebrate the sharing of the amazingly made giveaways among guests. It has become a custom in some villages of Oman to start the day of Eid and many occasions with receiving attractive giveaways from the host family members.

Some Omani ladies prepare creatively designed gifts and giveaways when they come back from Al Hajj or Umra rituals. They welcome their guests and visitors with outstanding gifts brought from KSA that are wrapped with themes, logos and religiously attractive designs that mark Hajj.

Moreover, nowadays baby welcoming reception does not happen without the showcasing of colourful unique giveaways as it is a beautiful long-awaited celebration that is socially enjoyed among family members, neighbours and friends in which the presentation of giveaways and sweets fabulously marks the happiness of the occasion.

Children and adults along with parents feel very glad about receiving the special giveaways of social occasions celebrated among Omani families. The glow of happiness is seen on the faces of loved ones receiving the surprising giveaways. Kids share the experience of unwrapping the fabulous giveaways they receive with one another. Giveaways are great for getting people to speak up about a person’s gorgeous selection of an occasion’s giveaways. Mariya Al Balushi, a 27 years old citizen of Wilayat Al Musannah who received a giveaway in one of the recent birthday parties from her family members, told observer “I genuinely loved the creativity used to distribute the birthday giveaways. In particular, arranging a special kind of chocolates along with little cards packed as a giveaway inspired my imagination”