Electronic system for licensing of health insurance TPAs

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, MARCH 8

The Capital Market Authority launched an electronic system for licensing health insurance Third Party Administrators (TPAs).

The electronic system is part of the e-services series provided to the participants of the capital market and insurance sector through the CMA’s portal to create time saving channels for the participants coupled with best standards of quality.

The CMA now has 40 electronic services in the various sectors and the TPAs licensing system is the first in the electronic transformation plan of 2021. TPAs can now apply for registrations and renewal of licenses electronically.

The Authority had earlier issued licensing requirements for TPAs as a significant move to enhance the regulatory aspects of the health insurance sector in the Sultanate.