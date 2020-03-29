Electronic platform for buying fish

Muscat: To facilitate the purchase of fish, the ministry of agriculture and fisheries launched an integrated electronic platform for the purpose on Sunday.

According to a statement from the ministry, behar.market has been unveiled in cooperation with the Oman Technology Fund to reduce crowding at the market places.

“The special platform, set up with the purpose of avoiding crowding of people, will enable them buy fish from the Central Fish Market at Al Fulaij through remote auction”, the statement said.

This will help reduce the risks of spread of COVID-19, it added.

In decision last week, the ministry closed down the fish markets in the governorates of North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, South Sharqiyah as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.