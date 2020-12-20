Electricity, water sector reforms: How it will affect expatriates

Muscat: The reform of electricity and water subsidies will take a gradual implementation approach starting in January 2021 until 2025.

In line with the program for reforming electricity and water subsidies, new tariffs will be implemented for electricity and water services from January 1, 2021, a new tariff structure will be announced for residents or expatriate consumers in Oman.

Residential Consumers: Resident and additional accounts tariff will be applied to accounts registered in the names of residents and additional accounts for citizens beyond the allowable two accounts under the Citizen Account Tariff. The tariffs applicable to the two residential segments are shown below:

For Water, the New Tariff Structure will cover the following Categorie

Like electricity, the residential tariff is divided into Citizen Account Tariff, and Resident and Additional Accounts Tariff. The Resident and Additional Accounts Tariff will be applied to accounts registered in the names of residents and additional accounts for citizens beyond the allowable basic two accounts under the ‘Citizen Account Tariff’. See the table below:

Additional Accounts Tariff will be applied to accounts registered in the names of residents and additional accounts for citizens beyond the allowable basic two accounts under the ‘Citizen Account Tariff’. See the table below: