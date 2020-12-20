Local Main 

Electricity, water sector reforms: How it will affect expatriates

Oman Observer

Muscat: The reform of electricity and water subsidies will take a gradual implementation approach starting in January 2021 until 2025.

In line with the program for reforming electricity and water subsidies, new tariffs will be implemented for electricity and water services from January 1, 2021, a new tariff structure will be announced for residents or expatriate consumers in Oman.

Residential Consumers: Resident and additional accounts tariff will be applied to accounts registered in the names of residents and additional accounts for citizens beyond the allowable two accounts under the Citizen Account Tariff. The tariffs applicable to the two residential segments are shown below:

For Water, the New Tariff Structure will cover the following Categorie

Like electricity, the residential tariff is divided into Citizen Account Tariff, and Resident and Additional Accounts Tariff. The Resident and Additional Accounts Tariff will be applied to accounts registered in the names of residents and additional accounts for citizens beyond the allowable basic two accounts under the ‘Citizen Account Tariff’. See the table below:

  1. Additional Accounts Tariff will be applied to accounts registered in the names of residents and additional accounts for citizens beyond the allowable basic two accounts under the ‘Citizen Account Tariff’. See the table below:

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9102 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman Sail looks for budding sailors at summer camps

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Sail looks for budding sailors at summer camps

India clarifies NRIs not entitled to have Aadhaar

Oman Observer Comments Off on India clarifies NRIs not entitled to have Aadhaar

Board signs agreement for new building for Indian School at Ibra

Oman Observer Comments Off on Board signs agreement for new building for Indian School at Ibra