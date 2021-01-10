Electricity production falls 3.1% in Oct 2020

Muscat: The Sultanate’s total electricity production at the end of October 2020 fell 3.1% to reach 32,891.5 GW per hour compared to the end of the same month of 2019, when the total production was 33,955.1 GW per hour.

Meanwhile, water production at the end of October 2020 increased by 6.5% to reach 396.83 million cubic meters compared to 372.57 million cubic meters in the same period in 2019, according to statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The total electricity production in the Governorates of Al Batinah and Al Dhahirah reached 20,455.7 GW per hour at the end of October 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, when the production was 20,532 GW per hour. The total electricity production in Al Sharqiyah reached 7,432.9 GW per hour compared to an output of 7,240.5 GW last year, recording a rise of 2.7%.

Meanwhile, total electricity production in the Governorate of Dhofar fell 4.4% at the end of the 10-month period of 2020, reaching 3,207.4 GW per hour compared to 2019, when it amounted to 3,354.6 GW per hour.

The total electricity production in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah fell by 96.6% at the end of October 2020 to reach 24.5 GW per hour compared to 723.4 GW during the same period of 2019. The Governorate of Al Wusta recorded a rise in total electricity production by 13.3%.

The net figures are inclusive of purchases by Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) and the Rural Areas Electricity Company (RAEC) from local power generating entities, as well as output from auto-generators and diesel rental units.

The Sultanate’s net electricity production at the end of October 2020 fell 2.6% to touch 32,115.6 GW per hour compared to 32,956 GW per hour achieved during the prior year period.

As per the NCSI data, Al Batinah and Al Dhahirah topped the list of governorates with the highest net electricity production, reaching 19,926.7 GW per hour from 19,866.4 GW per hour in 2019. Al Sharqiyah ranked second, reaching 7,255.1 GW per hour at end of October 2020 compared to 7,074.9 GW in 2019. Muscat, Dhofar, Musandam and Al Dakhiliyah recorded a fall in net electricity production by 24.7%, 4%, 4.1% and 96.7%, respectively.

On the other hand, the water production of the Sultanate reached 396.83 million cubic meters at the end of October 2020, an increase of 6.5% from the end of October 2019, when it was 372.57 million cubic meters, the data revealed.

In Muscat, the water production rose by 4.4% to reach 171.80 million cubic meters in the 10-month period of 2020 compared to 164.48 million cubic meters in 2019. Water production also rose in the Governorate of Dhofar by 5.5% to reach 52.86 million cubic meters in 2020 compared to 2019, when the production was 50.11 million cubic meters.

The total water production of other governorates at the end of October 2020 was 172.16 million cubic meters, a rise of 9% from the end of October 2019, when the production reached 157.96 million cubic meters. –ONA