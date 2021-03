Muscat: The total electricity production in the Sultanate as at the end of December 2020 stood at about 37,961.6 (GW) per hour, a drop of two percent compared to the end of December 2019 according to the initial statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Water production hit 474,561,300 cubic meters at the end of December 2020 comprising an increase of 6.4% compared to December 2019. ONA