Electricity account number must in rental contracts

Muscat, Jan 1 – Muscat Municipality said it is mandatory to register the electricity account number in the rental contracts.

The municipality has urged people to fill out the actual data either in paper or in applications made through the website or mobile application.

Citizens and residents can add the electricity account number through the website of the Royal Oman Police http://rop.gov.om.

On May 6, 2015, Royal Decree 15/2015 was issued to conduct an electronic census for population, housings and establishments.

“Data is considered as the real wealth that can be utilised for establishing modern societies. E-Census 2020 project aspires to keep up with the rapid growth of big data revolution by building a comprehensive national database that is in par with international standards. This information will help us in driving sustainable development,” said Omar al Ismaili, Director-General of E-Census 2020.

Al Ismaili stressed the importance of updating electricity account information as it is considered proof of the individual’s and establishment’s address.

Related