Election of Oman sports bodies moved to 2021

MUSCAT, Sept 9

The elections of the domestic sports associations were postponed to 2021 after completion of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. According to a source, the officials at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth had instructed all the sporting associations to postpone the process of election for one year.

The election was initially due to take place in November as most of the sports association bodies completed the preparation and established the election panel. Moreover, the candidates for different positions began submitting their applications to the election committee during the last few days.

The decision was welcomed by many of the top personnel sporting members in the Sultanate.

Dr AbdulRahim al Droushi from Sultan Qaboos University and lecturer in sports tweeted that the postponement of the election is a critical step to re-organise the election policies and restricting the associations and sports bodies. He mentioned this decision is in line to the Oman Vision 2040.

Salim al Habsi of the Gulf Media Journalism Association said in his tweet that the shifting of the sporting associations election to 2021 is a great step and needed accomplishment for those who is looking for the development of the domestic sports.

The former coach of the Sultanate U-19 football team said the decision is right under the situation of the pandemic and will give some sports associations to continue policies till the Olympics.

The sports lovers have requested the Ministry to revise and study the process of election taking into the consideration about restructuring the associations for the better development of the domestic sports.