Due to the efforts of the medical staff at the Royal Hospital, an 85-year-old man and his 79-year-old wife have successfully recovered after being infected with Covid-19.

The Directorate-General of Health Services in Muscat said in a statement on Friday.

MOH also reported that 710 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 13,794 in Oman.