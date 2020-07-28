Eid shopping: Adhere to COVID-19 precautions

Muscat: With Eid shopping gaining momentum, authorities have urged shoppers as well as shopkeepers to follow the COVID-19 precautions to contain the pandemic.

“Both shoppers and shopkeepers need to continue follow the COVID-19 precautionary measures and help the nation succeed in its battle against the deadly virus,” Redha bin Juma al Saleh, Member the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) said reminding of stringent punishment initiated by the authorities if anyone is found to be violating the rules.

While traditional markets, souks, barbershop and beauty parlours remain closed, downtown shopping centres and hypermarkets as well as other outlets selling garments and Eid delicacies are receiving customers till 6pm as they down the shutters one hour before the daily lockdown begins at 7pm.

“Thank God, things are changing. I and my friends in OK Center are receiving good number of customers but we make them get home by closing around 6pm,” Ali Dawood, who has two shops selling Omani

attires, dishdasha, musars and komma, inside the Ruwi’s OK center which is the most sought after rendezvous for Omanis during Eid shopping, said.

Not more than two people should be allowed at a time inside the shop. Also, social distancing inside the shops and other service providers should be maintained. No customer without safety precaution such as face mask should be allowed inside.

“Commercial outlets should continue the system of checking body temperature of the employees and customers at the entrance. Any staff that shows symptoms of any sickness should not be allowed to enter the office/shop”, a senior Muscat Municipality official has said.

Likewise, no shaking hands, no hugging as part of salutation and these precautions should be continued. All the workers working inside the shops must wash their hands frequently with soap and water, or sterilise them using alcohol-based sterilisers and wear PPE throughout which include face cover, gloves, and face masks.