Eid of a different mode!

By Abdulaziz Al Jahdhami

Here comes Eid al Fitr marking a day of happiness for one and all in the society and worldwide among Muslims particularly. This Eid falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. The day is being celebrated once the holy month of Ramadhan is over; it stands as a gift from the Almighty Allah to all Muslims for completing fasting over the month of Ramadhan. Celebrating Eid is another a way of thanking Allah for enabling Muslims to complete fasting, a religious obligation as one of the key five pillars of Islam.

Eid al Fitr is a joyful celebration for all Muslims; children adults and elderly, both men and women alike. Regardless of age and gender, people within the same neighbourhood exchange greetings and congratulations with one another since the dawn of the day or even since the moment it’s known that the next day will be Eid. It becomes a one common celebration for all.

This day is a very much-awaited occasion, though it coincides this year with the spread of coronavirus pandemic. People are observing the occasion on virtual social gathering unlike they used to do. With the strict decision of the Supreme Committee, concerned with following up the development of coronavirus (COVID-19), people are urged to stay home and maintain social distancing. No gatherings or exchanging visits between families, relatives, friends and neighbours too.

The symbol of this occasion represented in people getting more united and welcoming as well as forgiving and sociable with each other is not much reflected this time! Usually, it brings harmony and togetherness among people regardless of social or personal differences. Eid al Fitr is a blessed gift from Allah, in which they share sympathy, forgiveness and mercy. Despite the current socially-ill situation, these values have still been marked on the day even within one’s family at home.

Although coronavirus is separating people and keeping them socially distant, they lived their moments of delight while staying at home with smaller family. Prayers of thanks to Allah for enabling them complete the fasting were performed at home, greetings between families, relatives and friends were shared virtually via calls and social media and gifts were distributed to kids, so the spirit of celebration is ensured.

Celebrating Eid al Fitr reveals a number of Islamic principles and morals that Muslims all around the world are sharing regardless of their origins, languages and countries. As a sign of integrity, the day is being observed by Muslims on the same way in any part of the world! This year’s edition of Eid, recalls real meaning of peace, integrity and prosperity to humanity.