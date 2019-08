Muscat: Open markets that are currently being held in many wilayats of the Sultanate on large areas or under the shade of trees or near castles and forts to display various commodities that people need during Eid days, including the sale of livestock, as they are known locally as habta.

The activities of habta markets in all governorates of the Sultanate begin 10 days before Eid and continue until the day before Eid. They are held from 4th Dhul Hijjah for several consecutive days. The first habta was held in the wilayats of Wadi Bani Khalid and Ibra in the Governorate of North Al Sharqiyah, the Wilayat of Bausher in Governorate Muscat and in the Wilayat of Bidbid in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah.

Habta markets continue in several governorates of the Sultanate until the 9th of Dhul Hijjah. Four consecutive habta markets are held in the Wilayat of Wadi Bani Khalid, first in the village of Khalidiya, then in Amq, Souq Al Masalaha and Al Hawariyya and continue to the 7th of Dhul Hijjah.

Thabti village in the Wilayat of Ibra hosts the first four habta markets of the wilayat on the occasion of Eid, followed by Al Yahmadi on the 5th of Dhul Hijjah, Safala on 6th of Dhul Hijjah and Aaliyah on 7th of Dhul Hijjah.

On 5th of Dhul Hijjah, habta is held in the wilayats Al Hamra and Nafaa, which is part of the Wilayat of Bidbid. On the sixth day of Dhul Hijjah, habta markets are held in the wilayats of Sumayil, Khabourah, Rustaq, Wadi Maawil, Sur and Bidiya. On 7th of Dhul Hijjah, habta markets are held in the wilayats of Bahla, Seeb, Nakhl, Suwaiq, Barka, Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan and Al Wasel village in the Wilayat of Al Qabil.

The habta markets are held in the wilayats of Al Kamil W’al Wafi and Al Qabil on the 8th of Dhul Hijjah.

The Eid habta markets are a heritage that has been preserved by successive generations. It is an Omani tradition that precedes the Eid, and achieves social and economic returns. The Omani people are keen to attend these habta markets to make their Eid purchases.

Many people visit nearby wilayats to look for festival needs and buy livestock or to enjoy the atmosphere associated with habta markets such bidding for sheep, cows and camels in public auction.

Habta markets are a great source of joy and excitement for children who are keen to attend them, wearing beautiful traditional clothes. These habta markets provide many goods, including toys and ready-made clothes. Men and women also purchase foodstuff used to prepare many traditional Omani dishes and “barbecue” items.

There is a fixed timing for most of the Sultanate’s habta markets.

They begin from sunrise to 11 am and sometimes till 1 pm. — ONA

