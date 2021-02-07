Egyptian scribe returns home after prison term

Mahmoud Hussein, a journalist for Qatar’s Al Jazeera, arrived at his home in greater Cairo on Saturday after four years in an Egyptian jail, a journalist reported, amid thawing relations between the countries. The 54-year-old Egyptian national was released on Thursday from a Cairo prison, a security source and his daughter Azzahra Hussein confirmed, but bail conditions at a police station in southern Cairo were still being finalised. “His father died before witnessing this moment, he was waiting for it for a long time,” Hussein’s mother said before her son’s arrival. She was surrounded by throngs of relatives and supporters.

