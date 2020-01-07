Egyptian President’s greetings to HM the Sultan

Muscat: Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received here on Tuesday Dr Saleh Abdul Rahman al Shaikh, Chairman of the Central Authority for Organisation and Administration, Egypt, who conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President Abdelfattah El Sisi of Egypt to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

He also conveyed greetings of Dr Mustafa Madboli, Prime Minister of Egypt. Welcoming Dr Saleh, Sayyid Fahd reviewed the advanced relations between Oman and Egypt.

He underlined the importance of administrative organisation and development of human resources as means of upgrading administrative performance. He pointed out that the Sultanate attaches great importance to the civil service sector, and continues to develop ways of improving performance and streamlining services in all government units.

The two sides also reviewed means of upgrading bilateral cooperation and exchanging expertise, notably through training programmes. They also discussed various issues in regional and international arenas. Dr Saleh expressed his pride over this visit.

He commended the excellent relations of the Sultanate and Egypt and the progress being witnessed by the Sultanate in its comprehensive march of development under the astute leadership of His Majesty the Sultan. He stressed that signing of the memorandum of understanding between the two countries will serve their joint interests.

He also laid emphasis on the significance of talks that he held with the Minister of Civil Service and other officials in the Sultanate, noting that these talks will have a positive outcome on the Omani-Egyptian brotherly bilateral relations.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service. –ONA