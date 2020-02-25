Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak passes away

Egypt’s ousted former President Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on Tuesday, weeks after undergoing surgery.

Mubarak ruled Egypt for 30 years until he was ousted following mass protests against his rule in 2011. He was jailed for years after the uprising but was freed in 2017 after being acquitted of most charges.

On May 24, 2011 Mubarak and his sons, Alaa and Gamal, were called to trial on charges of killing of protestors and corruption charges. On August 19, 2013 Mubarak was acquitted of one of his corruption charges and two days later the court ordered his release from prison.

Before becoming president, Mubarak was a commander in the Egyptian Air Force from 1972-1975. Mubarak assumed the presidency following the assassination of former President Anwar Sadat, whom he served as vice-president.

Mubarak was regarded as a war hero by many Egyptians, because he served as commander of the Egyptian Air Force during the October 6 War in 1973. In a recent statement, Mubarak even claimed that he was the first to fire shots at an Israeli communication base from a fighter jet that he personally piloted six minutes before the surprise attack even began.