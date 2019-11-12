Egypt investigating ancient mummy of ‘strange’ animal

Egyptian archaeologists are investigating the mummy of a “strange animal,” the country’s Antiquities Ministry said on Monday. “We will declare the details of the discovery of a mummy of a strange animal, seemingly a big cat or likely a lion or lioness,” the minister was quoted as saying in a statement.

“The announcement will be made after using CT scanning and DNA test to study the mummy,” he added.

In ancient Egypt, mummified pets were commonly buried with their owners. They were used as offerings to the gods or ancient Egyptians wanted them in tombs in the hope of taking them into the afterlife.

Egypt has in recent months announced a series of ancient discoveries which may help to revive its battered tourism industry, a main source of national income.

The industry has been hard hit by widespread unrest since the 2011uprising against Egypt’s long-time dictator Hosny Mubarak.

Last month, Egypt declared the discovery of 30 well-preserved coloured wooden coffins containing mummies dating back to 3,000 years ago in the southern city of Luxor. — dpa

