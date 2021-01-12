Egypt ends ban on flights to and from Qatar

Egypt on Tuesday ended a ban on flights to and from Qatar, an official said, after a bloc ended a blockade of Doha.

The lifting of the ban allows EgyptAir, Qatar Airways and other Qatari airlines to resume flights between the two countries, the head of the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority Ashraf Noweir was quoted as saying by state-run Ahram newspaper.

The authority also allowed Qatari planes to use Egypt’s airspace at dawn on Tuesday.

An official source confirmed the report to dpa.

Last week, three Gulf countries — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain — as well as

Egypt signed a declaration with Qatar.

In June 2017, the quartet severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have all announced the reopening oftheir airspace to Qatar. But a GCC summit last week, attended by Qatari leader Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, saw the two sides reconcile their differences and pledge to lift sanctions. The first commercial flight in three years from Qatar to Saudi Arabia took place on Monday. — dpa