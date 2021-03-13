Egypt announces entry visa fee for some visitors

Muscat: Egypt has announced an entry visa fee for nationals of some countries, including from Oman.

The government gazette published a decision by Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq on the visa fee for citizens of Arab countries visiting Egypt.

The Sultanate’s embassy in Cairo said that those coming to Egypt will have to pay an entry visa fee of $25, as of March 12, 2021, at all checkpoints.

The decision exempted nations that had previously signed exemption agreements with Egypt but did not specify these countries.