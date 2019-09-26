Efforts to bring peace to Yemen reviewed

NEW YORK: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, met with Martin Griffiths, UN Special Envoy to Yemen in New York on Thursday.

The efforts exerted with the Yemeni parties within the course to achieve peace in Yemen were reviewed during the meeting.

Bin Alawi stressed the importance of the Sultanate’s continuous support to the international endeavours to find a political solution that maintains security and stability for Yemen.

After the meeting, Martin Griffiths said in an interview with the Sultanate of Oman TV, “I am always interested in talking to Bin Alawi because he is the dean of diplomacy in the region. Oman has a special role and when I meet Bin Alawi, I look for an advice to carry out my work in a better way.

“Oman enjoys an important geographic location as it has boarders with Yemen and a long history in communication, as well as enjoying good relations with all. Oman plays a vital role and it is a credible country as it seeks to achieve peace and stability in region. We always agree on what we should do,” Griffith said.

KEY ROLE

Bin Alawi also met with Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The meeting discussed ways to develop the existing investment between the Sultanate and the World Economic Forum and the possibility of taking advantage of the opportunities available for investments in the Sultanate.

“Oman has a long experience in resolving disputes and achieving peace. It plays a key role as it enjoys good relations with all conflicting parties in the region and everyone respects them. We want to open the door for dialogue and this is what Oman can do,” said President of the World Economic Forum.

— ONA