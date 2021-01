Muscat: An entangled Arabian Sea Humpback Whale stranded in the Port of Duqm has been reported to the Oman Stranding Network.

Specialists and volunteers from the Environment Authority, Five Oceans Environmental Services, and Future Seas, supported by ESO and Port of Duqm, are currently on their way to lead what will be a complicated rescue effort.

This incident sadly highlights the dangers of abandoned fishing hear to our marine environment.