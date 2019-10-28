Educational cinema hall opens at Nizwa

NIZWA, OCT 28 – The Directorate-General of Education in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate celebrated the opening of the educational cinema hall with its seven-dimensional technology at the Nizwa Science and Technology Centre of the Directorate. The cinema was implemented with the support and funding of BP Oman as part of its social investment programme. It was established at a total cost of RO 74,120. The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education. Shaikh Ahmed bin Abu Bakr al Zubaidi, Dr Aflah bin Ahmed al Kindi, Director-General of the Directorate-General of Education in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, Khalid bin Nasser Al Kindi, Vice-President of Government Relations, BP Oman, advisors and directors of educational departments attended the ceremony.

During the ceremony, Dr Aflah bin Ahmed al Kindi, Director-General of the Directorate-General of Education, praised the efforts for such constructive and purposeful projects.

It contributes to the facilitation and the convergence of ideas in creative and entertaining ways.

He expressed hope that the project will contribute to enrich the educational process for students and their parents.

This hall works in a 7-dimensional system with various movements and effects. This was followed by a screening of the introductory film at the Science and Technology Centre, the halls it contains and what it offers to the beneficiaries, in addition to a presentation on the stages of the educational cinema project.

Ali bin Sulaiman al Yaqoubi, Communication Adviser at BP Oman, said, “The Educational Cinema Project will undoubtedly be a quality addition to the Science and Technology Centre with the advantages of cinema that blends education and entertainment.

“The company’s vision is to develop local cadres in line with the rapid development of the education sector.”

This was followed by a visual show of the activities of BP Oman.

The minister also honoured the participants who contributed to the success of the project and unveiled the panel memorial of the project.

Dr Madeeha stressed the contribution of the private sector in supporting educational activities significantly providing beneficiaries of these activities with knowledge.

The hall contains many scientific films for various educational stages with 200 educational films licensed for 10 years and 100 entertainment films, six documentaries for a lifetime.

This project is the first and only of its kind in the Sultanate, which serves the educational process in a learning and entertaining way.

The project serves a large group of school students and administrative and technical groups in the educational field, which will be extended later to include other categories and segments in the community.

