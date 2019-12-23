Education supervision forum held

MUSCAT: The Directorate-General of Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Education organised on Monday the first Educational Supervision Forum under the auspices of Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, at the Fraser Suites Muscat hotel. The two-day forum is aimed at developing educational supervision, benefit from the regional and international experiences as well as directing educational supervision towards improving education and learning, professional development and capacity building with a view to attaining better quality of education.

The minister of education visited the exhibition being held on the sidelines of the forum. The expo showcases 11 supervisory initiatives three of which were prepared by the Directorate-General of Human Resources Development and applied in different schools across the Sultanate. The initiatives are: applied lessons, utilisation of educational indicators and utilisation of vocational educational societies. The forum brings together more than 300 participants of various specialisations of educational supervision. It is in line with the efforts being made by the ministry with the aim of improving the educational system. The scientific committee has approved 80 working papers to be presented at the forum from a total of 166 working papers.

