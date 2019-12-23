Local 

Education supervision forum held

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Directorate-General of Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Education organised on Monday the first Educational Supervision Forum under the auspices of Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, at the Fraser Suites Muscat hotel. The two-day forum is aimed at developing educational supervision, benefit from the regional and international experiences as well as directing educational supervision towards improving education and learning, professional development and capacity building with a view to attaining better quality of education.
The minister of education visited the exhibition being held on the sidelines of the forum. The expo showcases 11 supervisory initiatives three of which were prepared by the Directorate-General of Human Resources Development and applied in different schools across the Sultanate. The initiatives are: applied lessons, utilisation of educational indicators and utilisation of vocational educational societies. The forum brings together more than 300 participants of various specialisations of educational supervision. It is in line with the efforts being made by the ministry with the aim of improving the educational system. The scientific committee has approved 80 working papers to be presented at the forum from a total of 166 working papers.

You May Also Like

Wadi Mahram a blend of beauty and heritage

Oman Observer Comments Off on Wadi Mahram a blend of beauty and heritage

NRIs need not give account details if seeking no refunds

Oman Observer Comments Off on NRIs need not give account details if seeking no refunds

FIRE ENGULFS FARMS IN SAMAYIL

Oman Observer Comments Off on FIRE ENGULFS FARMS IN SAMAYIL