Education, skills and employability…

Change is a process, not an event, so I heard. Essentially, there is a need to understand people’s expectations, but also the need to consider what a change will mean for people in the future or how it will be different or even better. Currently, I see a need for changes in education — all levels.

The jobs of the future have not been shaped yet, but there is an understanding that primary students in schools today will need to be self-employed to have any form of income. In the meantime, colleges and universities are still ‘thinking’, ‘considering’, or ‘discussing’ on how to adapt to the new needs.

Our students are growing up in a world where jobs are not certain or guaranteed. However, unfortunately, memorisation is still used in several courses even at the university level. It is considered a low-level method of education as learners often forget what they memorised, cannot differentiate between important and unimportant information, and are inept to make interpretations. This is an issue where curriculum — what students study — can look great on paper, but less than ideal when they are seeking for jobs!

Much of what is taught in our existing educational system is either not relevant to students’ lives today or can be googled. Thinking must, therefore, become the centre of our curriculum — not memorisation.

Debates on improving educational system come and go in circles for decades; yet, tackling the issue as often as possible, is essential, particularly having in mind the aims of the changes. Should education pay attention to the job market and concentrate on skills or should focus on expertise and understanding?

Knowledge can be a) grasping concepts and b) procedural skills. Teaching skills versus theories is not as simple as that. Skills are things students can do such as reading, writing, or researching for an assignment. The aptitudes required to be a contributing citizen, have a focus on thinking, and practical applications of knowledge and understanding.

University degrees still matters. Individuals with higher education are — supposedly — more engaged with civic activities and, usually, contribute to society. The tendency is that they move up the socioeconomic ladder. However, what is the aim of university education: to prepare individuals for the future or to provide certificates? The value of a college degree decreases as the number of graduates increases. Developing students’ abilities, creativity and stimulating curiosity will prepare them better for the future than just holding certificates. Broadly, the existing educational system has failed — so far — to keep pace with changes in the areas of technology, commerce, and the global economy. Nonetheless, both graduates and employers have expanded their degree expectations.

Besides education per se, there is a concern with students’ attendance. It is a common challenge in many countries. Scholarly researches indicate that the reasons for non-attendance are complex — in fact, it reflects an educational system that needs renewal and innovation to be relevant and motivating. Managing absences with justifications do not address the needs of learning encouragement.

The academic grade is another aspect. Would students’ grades reflect their real abilities to reason and think logically? Perhaps. If we want our young people to be able to succeed in this changing workplace, we need to make sure our schools and colleges are teaching them the knowledge and skills they will need. Yesterday’s solution will not necessarily work for tomorrow’s challenges.

Students are the common denominator for decades of discussions on the educational system. Then, the question: should universities, as institutions of higher education in society, change in response to

external forces?

Clear objectives are necessary either structural or procedural. There is a need to implement educational policies that benefit the citizen — but for that, it is important to know what we are trying to achieve, without an egocentric approach.

