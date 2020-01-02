Education Portal wins Arab Smart e-Gov Award 2020

Muscat: The Education Ministry’s Portal has won the Arab Smart e-Gov Award 2020 through its “Open Data Library” and thus bagged the competition’s shield in the category of sites offering the “Best Electronic Services for Researchers”. The library merited the prize due to ease of access to open data. The award will be presented on March 25, 2020 in Egypt.

The Arab Smart e-Gov Award 2020 is a guiding programme for Arab governments and official institutions. It seeks to foster good performance and encourage creativity in website design, display of e-pages, use of smart applications, expansion of government websites and propagation of social media pages and networks.

The Open Data initiative comes in implementation of the “Data Integration” Article, which is listed under the Electronic Government Technical Criteria that aim to “encourage complementation and reciprocity in data use at the largest possible scale”. –ONA