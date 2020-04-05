Education Ministry to grant grade 12 complementary certificate

Muscat: The Ministry of Education has decided to add the general education diploma qualification to the Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra School and the Muscat Philharmonic Orchestra School of the Royal Guard (bilingual school & musical studies), to the rest of qualifications issued by the ministry.

The ministry explained that the second clause of the decision permits granting of a grade 12 complementary certificate to the students who did not meet the requirements of the general education diploma (private education).

Thus, the complementary certificate only certifies that a student has completed grade 12 and, in this sense, it is not an equivalent of the GED diploma.

The ministry explained that the decision has nothing to do with any mechanism for approving academic results of the general education diploma due to the exceptional situation resulting from the spread of the Coronavirus.