Education ministry, PDO ink agreement to develop educational website for renewable energy

Muscat: The Ministry of Education signed an agreement with the Petroleum Development Oman LLC, through a virtual meeting on Wednesday to develop a digital educational site on renewable energy.

The PDO will develop, implement, and manage the site which will be directly connected to the official website of the Ministry, Educational Portal.

The agreement was signed by Majid bin Said al Bahri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Administrative and Financial Affairs, from the Ministry’s side, and Abdul Amir al Ajmi, Executive Director of Foreign Affairs and Added Value from the PDO’s side. –ONA