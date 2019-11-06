Education Ministry launches virtual reality media library

Muscat: The Ministry of Education, represented by the Directorate-General of Curriculum Development, launched on Wednesday the Virtual Reality Media Library on the sidelines of Oman Science Festival 2019. The launching ceremony came under the auspices of Mustafa bin Abdul Latif, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Administrative and Financial Affairs.

Following the inauguration, Dr Yahya al Harthi, Director-General of Curriculum Development at the Ministry, said, “the implementation of this project comes in cooperation with the private sector institutions. It aims to introduce the historical sites to students in 3D technology. Students can virtually visit these sites by accessing the Virtual Reality Library. There is a vision to expand this project to include additional sites.”

Eng Mohammed al Gharibi, Director of Foreign Affairs and Communications at PDO, said, “the launching of the Virtual Reality Media Library project is a joint venture between PDO and the Ministry of Education. This will undoubtedly contribute to the development of students’ knowledge and the consolidation of scientific material.

It will dismiss the hardship of mobility and school trips to many of these features, which reach approximately 140 virtual site in this library.” The 3rd day of the festival also included a national a two-day workshop for Omani Teachers on Teaching Intellectual Property to Students. The organization of the workshop comes in collaboration between the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the Ministry of Education.

The first day of the workshop covered a variety of topics such as “National Prospects on Customizing IP Education”, “The Theory of Inventive Problem Solving (TRIZ) and the WIPO Academy IP4 Youth and Teachers Programme” and “IP Learning Outcomes” among other topics. The second day of the workshop includes practical sessions on two main theme: “Methodologies of Teaching Innovation at Different Levels of Education System” and “IP and Novelty Search”.

Furthermore, the discussion sessions accompanying Oman Science Festival continued on the third day of the festival with two sessions. The morning discussion session came under the theme “Future Vision of Energy” and included four papers. The first paper titled “Nuclear Science and Technology (NST) and their application: Future Vision” presented by Dr Sunil Sabharwal, an expert at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The second paper came under the title “Communication Strategies about NST in schools and their environment” delivered by Habiba Adnan from the Malaysian Nuclear Agency.

Dr Sausan al Riyami from the Research Council presented the third paper titled “Can Hydrogen Energy be Future Green Energy?” Dr Abdullah al Abri, General Manager of EJAAD Institute presented the fourth paper entitled “Oman Renewables: An Energy Economic Growth”. The second discussion session accompanying the festival came in the afternoon under the theme “Artificial Intelligence and the Future Economy” and included four papers.

Dr Mohammed Qasim, Assistant Professor at the College of Technological Studies in Kuwait, presented the first paper titled “The Impact of artificial intelligence on the terrain of work in the future”. Khalid al Haribi, a businessperson and entrepreneur in innovation and sustainable investment, presented a paper titled “Prospects of benefiting from artificial intelligence”.

The third paper came under the title “Science and Innovation: The highway to wealth and prosperity” delivered by Dr Asger Hoeg, Director of Asger Hogg Consulting and former executive director of the World Science Center in Copenhagen. The fourth paper entitled “Artificial Intelligence and its Future Applications: vision and trends” presented by Dr Zahra al Rawahi, Director of Innovative Capacity Building at the Research Council”. –ONA