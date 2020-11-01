Education minister values HM’s directives to set up six schools

Muscat: Dr Madeeha Ahmed al Shaibaniya, Minister of Education, has valued the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik to the Diwan of Royal Court on setting up six priority schools over the forthcoming period.

“The Royal directives come within the context of His Majesty’s keenness to provide support to school education and enhance the Ministry’s efforts to meet the actual needs of schools, including buildings, which serve as centres for learning and grooming of our offspring,” said the minister.

She added that the Royal gesture reflects His Majesty the Sultan’s conviction in the role of education in shaping the present and future of the nation, as well as the importance he attaches to providing all means and facilities necessary for the Ministry of Education to accomplish its mission.

Dr Madeeha greeted teachers and the educational staff on the occasion of the new School Year (2020-2021), which began om Sunday. She expressed her thanks and appreciation for their efforts in forming the front line in imparting knowledge to the young generation.

The minister also congratulated the pupils and students on the occasion. She wished that this year, in which the System of Blended Learning and online education has been endorsed, would be a year full of activity and acquisition of knowledge from various sources and platforms.

Dr Madeeha urged the students to interact fruitfully with their teachers during online classes. She also called upon parents and guardians to follow up the education of their children and advise them to utilize their time wisely so that they could get the desired benefits. –ONA