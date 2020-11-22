Education minister receives WHO representative

Muscat: Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibani, Minister of Education, on Sunday received Dr John Jabbour, Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation and partnership between the WHO and the Sultanate in various sectors related to education.

The meeting touched on a proposal to form a joint committee from sectors concerned in Oman and the WHO and other UN agencies on unifying programs of health, society and environment and compiling public awareness materials amid the prevalence of coronavirus (Covid-19) conditions.

Dr Madeeha spoke about the education sector’s situation in the Sultanate during the current school year (2020-2021). She outlined options undertaken by the Ministry to operate schools, while at the same time applying precautionary measures—including the Health Protocol—and activating educational platforms.

Dr John Jabbour valued the efforts of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from Covid-19 pandemic. He stressed the need to continue applying these procedures and to maintain constant contact among establishments and segments of society.

Cooperation and partnership between the Sultanate and the WHO is an ongoing process and it covers all sectors like child rights in all health, educational, economic and social spheres. –ONA